Britney Spears’ Father Uses Her Alleged Dementia to Justify Conservatorship

According to a new documentary that will be released on BBC, Jamie Spears claims his pop star daughter has a brain condition in documents filed to control her finances.

Britney Spears‘ father suggested that the singer could be battling dementia. In another ugly part of her prolonged conservatorship, Jamie Spears allegedly claimed that his daughter has a brain condition that would justify him gaining control over her finances.

The bombshell revelation will be discussed in an upcoming BBC documentary. Per The Sun’s report, Jamie made the claim to explain the purpose of the conservatorship when filing the paperwork in 2008. According to journalist Mobeen Azhar, Jamie ticked a box saying it related to “dementia placement or treatment.”

Suggesting fans to see the glass half full when it comes to Jamie’s alleged claim, Mobeen said, “There’s only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

“That’s the idea that she doesn’t have dementia but the conservatorship team have suggested that she has because they want to push the conservatorship through,” he explained. “And if that’s the case, then that’s terrifying.”

Free Britney campaigner Megan Radford refused to believe that the singer has dementia, saying the 39-year-old star “clearly did not and does not have dementia,” and calling her father’s case “fraudulent.” She went on arguing if the claim is true, Britney could be placed in a probate conservatorship, rather than a mental health one which nobody can earn money from.

Jamie has been appointed as a co-conservator of his daughter’s assets since she was put on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold in 2007. The “Hold It Against Me” songstress is currently challenging the hold her father has over her. She has requested the judge to replace her father with Jodi Montgomery as a permanent conservator. Jodi stepped in to replace Jamie when Britney’s father temporarily relinquished power in 2019 due to health issues.

The new documentary, “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship”, is available for streams on iPlayer and will be broadcast at on Wednesday, May 5 at 9 P.M. on BBC2 in the U.K.