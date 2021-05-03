Bitstamp announces US expansion after 570% increase in customers By Cointelegraph



Bitstamp announces US expansion after 570% increase in customers



One of the oldest exchanges in the crypto space recently announced that it would be ramping up efforts to reach more users in the United States.

In an announcement from Bitstamp today, the crypto exchange said it would be launching a marketing campaign in the U.S. aimed at educating retail investors about crypto following significant growth in the first quarter of 2021. As part of these efforts, Bitstamp said it planned to triple the number of people in its U.S. team and grow its customer support team by 50% in 2021.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph