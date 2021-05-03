Bitcoin is less volatile than stocks like Apple and Tesla By Cointelegraph

Data from Woobull shows Bitcoin’s 60-day volatility steadily declining since the start of 2021. However, figures from the investment research portal AlphaQuery show that Tesla and Apple stock prices still have significantly lower 60-day volatilities over the same period.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has commented on the volatility of (BTC), stating that the largest crypto by market capitalization is probably less volatile than the stock prices of similarly-sized companies by market capitalization such as Apple (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:).

