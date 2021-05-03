Billie Eilish Feels ‘Really Offended’ When She’s Praised for Being ‘Comfortable in Her Bigger Skin’

Instagram

The ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker is ‘taking back power’ after struggling with body insecurities as she flaunts her curves in a sexy lingerie for the front page of British Vogue.

Billie Eilish was “really offended” when people praised her for “feeling comfortable in her bigger skin.”

The “Your Power” singer has been unveiled as the latest British Vogue magazine cover star, for which she posed in a lingerie-style corset and skirt.

And the hitmaker has explained that she started wearing baggy clothing because of her insecurities about her body, which were “the initial reason” for her depression when she was “younger.”

“It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin,’ ” she admitted. “Jesus Christ?! Good for me? F**k off. The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

Billie insisted that women should feel “empowered” whether they show off their skin or hide their body behind oversized clothes.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a s**t and you’re a w**re,” she sighed. “If I am, then I’m proud. Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

And the “Bad Guy” star is “taking back that power” and has vowed to wear and do whatever she wants to make herself “feel good.”

On wearing a corset while promoting body positivity, she said, “My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing… if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

“It’s about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I’m not letting myself be owned anymore.”