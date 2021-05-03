Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Travellers at Heathrow Airport
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market “as soon as safely possible.”
In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders’ planned meeting in early June “would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens.”
The United States has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK since March 2020 from the United States.
