Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.59% or 0.76 points to trade at 14.36 at the close. Meanwhile, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:) added 5.44% or 0.300 points to end at 5.810 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:) was up 5.00% or 1.250 points to 26.230 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.60% or 0.21 points to trade at 3.54 at the close. Credit Corp Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.10% or 1.48 points to end at 27.55 and AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.53% or 0.71 points to 14.95.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 908 to 490 and 345 ended unchanged.

Shares in Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.00% or 1.250 to 26.230.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.02% to 12.409.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.65% or 11.55 to $1779.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.13% or 0.08 to hit $63.50 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.16% or 0.11 to trade at $66.65 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.14% to 0.7727, while AUD/JPY rose 0.62% to 84.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 91.205.