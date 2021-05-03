Australia defends decision to sanction travelers from COVID-ravaged India

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia on Monday defended its decision to penalize its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying it had “strong, clear and absolute” belief the move was legal.

Health Minister Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in India and the pressure on Australia’s health system as reasons to pause travel until May 15.

Australia’s quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500% spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this “agonizing decision,” Hunt said.

“It’s a high-risk situation in India,” Hunt told a televised news briefing in Melbourne.

“The strong, clear view is that there has been no doubt in any of the Commonwealth advice about this measure or other measures,” he said, referring to Australia’s emergency biosecurity decision, which took effect on Monday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio the ban would be in place for as long as it is needed.

The Australian Human Rights Commission lambasted the decision, urging lawmakers to immediately review the restrictions. The Commision will approach the government directly with its concerns, it said in a statement.