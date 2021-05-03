Asia’s share markets edge up on recovery signals

Article content

HONG KONG — Asia’s share markets were mostly higher Tuesday as regional equity investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.05% on the back of a positive lead from Wall Street overnight.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened 0.3% higher at 28,441.95.

Australia’s S&P/ASX200 edged up 0.22% to 7,044.3 as the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the official cash rate on hold at 0.1% for May as it waits for further signs of the domestic economy’s rebound from the pandemic led downturn.

A statement following the decision at 0430 GMT will be monitored for indications whether the unprecedented quantitative easing program there could start to be tapered.

On Monday, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was doing better but was “not out of the woods yet” as the central bank prepared to release a study on the disparate effects of the pandemic on the country’s different demographics.

“The economy is reopening, bringing stronger economic activity and job creation,” Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.