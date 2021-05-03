Asian stocks slide on virus curbs worry, S. Korean won eases

Asian stock markets eased on Monday, as

concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the region led to more

curbs and economic pain, while South Korea’s won led losses

among currencies due to the country’s reignited tensions with

North Korea.

In a low-volume trading day as China and Japan’s bourses

were closed for a holiday, Singapore, Malaysia

and India shares fell between 0.8% to 1.3%.

After identifying a cluster of COVID-19 cases over the

weekend, Singapore tightened social distancing controls and

warned of further action that threatens to derail a nascent

economic recovery in the city-state.

Singapore’s benchmark saw its worst session since

Feb. 26, with manufacturing giant Sembcorp Industries

losing 2.36%. Sembcorp Marine, which is set to be

de-merged from Sembcorp Industries, warned of losses continuing

in fiscal 2021 due to labor shortage.

“Asia-Pacific markets look set to kick off the week on the

backfoot,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

The worsening pandemic situation is making investors assess

the risk of stricter border controls and delays to economies

reopening, she added.

Malaysia shares also suffered from the reinstatment of curbs

in some parts of the country,.

Taiwan’s index slid 1.3% despite preliminary data

show ing economic growth in the first-quarter was faster than

forecast.

ING’s Greater China chief economist Iris Pang warned that

the island’s extreme reliance on exports, mainly semiconductors,

will arrest its growth in the coming quarters as it grapples

with water shortages.

Philippine stocks jumped 0.5% to be an outlier,

buoyed largely by Metropolitan Bank and Trust’s surge

in quarterly net income.

The South Korean won weakened 0.7% after North

Korea lashed out at the United States and South Korea.

Thailand’s financial markets, were closed

for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** India reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases

for a twelfth straight day

** Wilmar International and Singapore Airlines

also among top losers on Singapore’s Straits Times

Index

** Won marks biggest intraday percentage drop in more than

one month

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0420 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD %

India +0.00 -1.34 -0.93 3.67

Indonesia -0.14 -2.90 -0.78 -0.51

Malaysia -0.12 -1.90 -0.41 -1.98

Philippines +0.27 -0.19 0.38 -10.43

S.Korea -0.49 -2.83 0.03 9.58

Singapore -0.13 -0.82 -1.32 11.67

Taiwan -0.07 +1.83 -0.98 18.07

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

