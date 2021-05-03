Asian stocks slide on virus curbs worry, S. Korean won eases

Article content

Asian stock markets eased on Monday, as

concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the region led to more

curbs and economic pain, while South Korea’s won led losses

among currencies due to the country’s reignited tensions with

North Korea.

In a low-volume trading day as China and Japan’s bourses

were closed for a holiday, Singapore, Malaysia

and India shares fell between 0.8% to 1.3%.

After identifying a cluster of COVID-19 cases over the

weekend, Singapore tightened social distancing controls and

warned of further action that threatens to derail a nascent

economic recovery in the city-state.

Singapore’s benchmark saw its worst session since

Feb. 26, with manufacturing giant Sembcorp Industries

losing 2.36%. Sembcorp Marine, which is set to be

de-merged from Sembcorp Industries, warned of losses continuing

in fiscal 2021 due to labor shortage.

“Asia-Pacific markets look set to kick off the week on the

backfoot,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

The worsening pandemic situation is making investors assess

the risk of stricter border controls and delays to economies

reopening, she added.

Malaysia shares also suffered from the reinstatment of curbs

in some parts of the country,.