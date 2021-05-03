ASEAN plus China, Japan, S.Korea vow to boost financial ties amid pandemic

Article content

TOKYO — Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea on Monday vowed to strengthen regional financial cooperation while providing continued support for countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual meetings, the ministers pledged to achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability.

Responses to the coronavirus crisis, universal health coverage, climate change, high-quality infrastructure and debt transparency and sustainability in emerging Asia will top the agenda at the ADB gatherings, said Japan’s finance minister, Taro Aso.

“We expect a rebound in 2021 as the recovery gathers momentum and vaccine rollouts allow a gradual opening up of our economies,” a statement read. “The recovery appears uneven across and within countries, and subject to possible elevated risks including the spread of new variants and different paces of vaccination.”

China, Japan and South Korea said they would explore “new initiatives” to strengthen the regional financial safety net at the virtual meeting with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).