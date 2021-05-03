ASEAN, China, Japan, S.Korea: Will use all tools to ensure economic recovery

Article content

TOKYO — Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN nations and China, Japan and South Korea vowed to use all policy tools to ensure a sustainable economic recovery as risks remain from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint statement on Monday.

In the statement, issued after their annual meeting via teleconference, held on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank’s annual gatherings, the financial leaders said they would gradually normalize expansionary policy while mitigating risks. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)