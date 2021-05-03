Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial By Reuters

2/2



By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Attorneys for “Fortnite” creator Epic Games and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) will make opening arguments Monday at an antitrust trial whose ultimate outcome could affect Apple’s fast-growing App Store business.

The lawsuit, which Epic brought last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, centers on two of Apple practices that have become cornerstones of its business: Apple’s requirement that virtually all third-party software for the world’s 1 billion iPhones be distributed through its App Store, and the requirement that developers use Apple’s in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of up to 30%.

Epic broke Apple’s rules last year when it introduced its own in-app payment system in “Fornite” to circumnavigate Apple’s commissions. In response, Apple kicked Epic off its App Store.

Epic sued Apple, alleging the iPhone maker is abusing its power of app developers with App Store review rules and payment requirements that hurt competition in the software market. Epic also launched an aggressive public relations campaign to call attention to its allegations just as Apple’s practices have come under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators in the United States and elsewhere.

Apple has countered Epic’s allegations by arguing that its App Store rules have made consumers feel safe and secure in opening their wallets up to unknown developers, helping create a massive market that all developers have benefited from. Apple argues that Epic intentionally broke its contracts with Apple because the game maker wanted a free ride on the iPhone maker’s platform.

Epic is not asking for money damages but is asking the court to hand down orders that would end many of Apple’s practices.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers (NYSE:) will preside over the three-week trial in a courtroom in Oakland, California. Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney and Apple’s App Store chief Phil Schiller are expected to attend the trial in its entirety, and the proceedings will also feature in-person testimony from Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and other senior executives at both firms.