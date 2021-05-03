Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board of directors By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Alomar with former manager Cito Gaston at ceremony to retire his number in Toronto



(Reuters) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame said on Monday that Roberto Alomar, who was fired last week as a consultant by Major League Baseball after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct, has resigned from its board of directors.

The Cooperstown, New York-based Hall of Fame said the two-times World Series champion submitted the letter of resignation on Saturday, a day after MLB terminated his consultant contract and placement him on its ineligible list.

Alomar, a 12-time MLB All-Star during a career in which he helped lead the Toronto Blue Jays to World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2011 and elected to the board in July 2019.

The Hall of Fame also said Alomar’s plaque will remain on display in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, noting that his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the voters at that time.

Alomar said last week that he was disappointed with MLB’s decision and hoped the allegation against him can one day be heard in a venue that will allow him to address it directly.