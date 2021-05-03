Airlines refer 1,300 unruly passengers to U.S. FAA: agency By Reuters

© Reuters. Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that airlines have referred approximately 1,300 unruly-passenger reports since February and the agency has identified potential violations in about 260 cases.
In March, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he would indefinitely extend a “zero tolerance policy” on unruly air passengers first imposed in January, after numerous reported incidents — many of which involved passengers not wearing masks as required on airplanes.
