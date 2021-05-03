ABBC Coin and Buyaladdin Partner in 100x100x100 Event By CoinQuora



ABBC Coin and Buyaladdin Partner in 100x100x100 Event



Buyaladdin has added ABBC Coin to its payment options.

To celebrate, Buyaladdin and ABBC are hosting a 100x100x100 Event.

Buyaladdin also supports and payments.

Global shopping platform, Buyaladdin, has added bullish ABBC Coin to its crypto payments. In celebration of the partnership, Buyaladdin and ABBC are hosting an exciting 100x100x100 Event.

The event is a chance for 100 Buyaladdin users to win $100 each over a period of 100 days. To clarify, the 100 winners will get to shop for products worth $100 using the Buyaladdin app. The event will be daily from 00:00 to 23:59 (GMT +9) starting on May 3 2021 and running for 100 days. Additionally, winners will be announced daily at 10.00 (GMT +9).

However, to participate users must hold at least 1 ABBC as the digital currency will be converted into Event ABBC upon winning. In fact, 1 ABBC will be converted into Event ABBC that winners can use to shop for products worth up to $100.

Event winners will be able to use their Event A…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora