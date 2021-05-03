32 Random Music Facts

1.

Freddie Mercury allegedly snuck Princess Diana into a gay club back in the ’80s by dressing her up in an army jacket and sunglasses.


Pete Still / Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

2.

In Missy Elliott’s “Work It,” the lyrics everyone famously misunderstood are simply “I put my thing down, flip it, and reverse it” REVERSED.


Goldmind / Elektra Records

4.

In Ariana Grande’s music video for “God Is a Woman,” Madonna was the voice of God.

5.

Dolly Parton wrote the legendary songs “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the same day.

6.

Harry Styles accidentally bit the tip of his tongue off when he experimented with mushrooms during the recording of Fine Line.


Columbia / Erskine

He told Rolling Stone in 2019: “I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories.”

7.

Childish Gambino got his rap name from a Wu-Tang Clan name generator.

8.

Kurt Cobain wrote the 1993 Nirvana hit “Heart-Shaped Box” about his wife’s (Courtney Love) vagina.

9.

Mariah Carey insured her legs and vocal cords for $35 million each, totaling $70 million altogether.

10.

Taylor Swift was actually named after legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

11.

Prince loved the TV show New Girl so much, he asked Zooey Deschanel if he could be a guest star on it.

12.

Before Panic! at the Disco made it big on their own, they used to be a Blink-182 cover band.


Fueled by Ramen / Decaydance / MCA

13.

Lauryn Hill is the *only* woman in hip-hop who has won the Grammy for Album of the Year.


Ruffhouse / Columbia / Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Hill won in 1999 for the legendary album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

15.

One of Nicki Minaj’s first jobs before becoming famous was waiting tables at Red Lobster in New York City.

16.

Elvis Presley was actually a natural blonde and his stylist dyed his hair dark in the ’50s by mixing shampoo, vitamin capsules, aloe vera, and herbs together.

18.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin is actually a cover of an Otis Redding song. Franklin rewrote the lyrics because the song originally had a misogynistic tone and now it’s one of the most famous female anthems of all time.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

19.

Carlos Santana was so high on LSD during his performance at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, he thought his guitar neck was a snake.


Warner Bros. / Metro Focus

20.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez used to be on Barney & Friends together before they became iconic pop singers.

21.

Tina Turner was actually the one who taught Mick Jagger how to dance when she toured with the Rolling Stones back in the ’60s.

22.

Jimi Hendrix taught himself how to play the guitar and never learned how to read music.


David Redfern / Redferns / Getty Images

23.

Nicole Scherzinger sang 95% of the vocals featured on the Pussycat Dolls‘ first album.

24.

Brandy and Ray J’s cousin is none other than Snoop Dogg.


Michael Caulfield Archive /
David Becker / Getty Images

25.

Pharrell helped write “Hollaback Girl” with Gwen Stefani for her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.


Interscope / Rich Pol / Getty Images

Stefani told Billboard in 2019: “I was being bullied by someone and was being called a cheerleader, which was a bad thing! Growing up, that was not cool. … I told Pharrell we should write a song about that.”

27.

And Bruce Springsteen invited an unknown Courteney Cox to dance onstage with him in his “Dancing in the Dark” music video in 1984.

28.

Mel B and Geri Halliwell (Scary Spice and Ginger Spice) used to hook up during their days in the Spice Girls.

29.

Harry Styles gave Stevie Nicks a carrot cake when they met for the first time backstage at a Fleetwood Mac show.


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

30.

After Barbra Streisand appeared on The Judy Garland Show in 1963, Garland would visit Streisand’s apartment in New York City to give her career advice, saying things like: “Don’t let them do to you what they did to me.”


CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images


Parkwood / Columbia Records

32.

And Paul McCartney and John Lennon used to masturbate together in a circle with some of their friends.

