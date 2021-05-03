32 Random Music Facts

I can’t believe Dolly Parton wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the SAME DAY.
Freddie Mercury allegedly snuck Princess Diana into a gay club back in the ’80s by dressing her up in an army jacket and sunglasses.
In Missy Elliott’s “Work It,” the lyrics everyone famously misunderstood are simply “I put my thing down, flip it, and reverse it” REVERSED.
Harry Styles accidentally bit the tip of his tongue off when he experimented with mushrooms during the recording of Fine Line.
Kurt Cobain wrote the 1993 Nirvana hit “Heart-Shaped Box” about his wife’s (Courtney Love) vagina.
Mariah Carey insured her legs and vocal cords for $35 million each, totaling $70 million altogether.
Prince loved the TV show New Girl so much, he asked Zooey Deschanel if he could be a guest star on it.
One of Nicki Minaj’s first jobs before becoming famous was waiting tables at Red Lobster in New York City.
Elvis Presley was actually a natural blonde and his stylist dyed his hair dark in the ’50s by mixing shampoo, vitamin capsules, aloe vera, and herbs together.
“Respect” by Aretha Franklin is actually a cover of an Otis Redding song. Franklin rewrote the lyrics because the song originally had a misogynistic tone and now it’s one of the most famous female anthems of all time.
Carlos Santana was so high on LSD during his performance at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, he thought his guitar neck was a snake.
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez used to be on Barney & Friends together before they became iconic pop singers.
Tina Turner was actually the one who taught Mick Jagger how to dance when she toured with the Rolling Stones back in the ’60s.
Pharrell helped write “Hollaback Girl” with Gwen Stefani for her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.
And Bruce Springsteen invited an unknown Courteney Cox to dance onstage with him in his “Dancing in the Dark” music video in 1984.
Mel B and Geri Halliwell (Scary Spice and Ginger Spice) used to hook up during their days in the Spice Girls.
Harry Styles gave Stevie Nicks a carrot cake when they met for the first time backstage at a Fleetwood Mac show.
After Barbra Streisand appeared on The Judy Garland Show in 1963, Garland would visit Streisand’s apartment in New York City to give her career advice, saying things like: “Don’t let them do to you what they did to me.”
And Paul McCartney and John Lennon used to masturbate together in a circle with some of their friends.
