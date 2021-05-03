3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy as the S&P 500 Flirts With New Highs By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy as the S&P 500 Flirts With New Highs
Brunswick (NYSE:), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:), and Owens Corning (NYSE:) are 3 stocks that investors should consider buying as the S&P 500 approaches new highs.The POWR Ratings are updated on a daily basis to help investors identify pockets of strength in the market. The bull market continues to run strong amid a strong earnings season and the Fed keeping rates low.
Therefore, investors should continue to play the long side, and the POWR Ratings upgrade list is populated with stocks that rate well across a variety of categories.
Let’s take a look at three of the stocks recently upgraded to Strong Buys in the POWR Ratings: Brunswick (BC), Boyd Gaming (BYD), and Owens Corning (NYSE:) (OC).
