3 Energy Stocks with Dividends Yielding More Than 5% By StockNews

After plunging to record lows last year, the oil and gas industry has been experiencing a solid recovery. Rising oil prices on increasing demand from industrial and manufacturing sectors amid an economic recovery and strategic supply cuts by producers are driving the oil industry’s recovery. Given this backdrop, we think Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Western Midstream (WES), Global Partners (NYSE:), and Star Group (SGU), which each offer attractive dividend yields, are ideal investment bets.The oil and gas industry has been recovering since the second half of 2020 as countries worldwide have worked to reopen their industrial and manufacturing sectors. Voluntary OPEC production cuts and rising global demand led to a steady increase in oil prices in the first quarter. While the difficult coronavirus situation in India is derailing oil prices from their recent highs, the broader outlook for the oil industry is promising. The oil and gas asset integrity management services market is expected to grow at an 8.7% CAGR over the next five years.

Typically engaged in the oil and gas industry, Master Limited Partnerships (MPLs) usually bring tax benefits of a partnership, combined with the liquidity of publicly traded securities, thus enabling them to offer high yields to investors. These companies are likely to gain the attention of income investors amid the current market volatility. The high demand for stocks is evidenced by iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (IEO) 96.7% returns over the past six months compared to S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 27.8% gains over the period.

Based on these factors, we think high-yielding MLPs Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:), Global Partners LP (GLP), and Star Group, L.P. (SGU) are ideal investment bets now.

