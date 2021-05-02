Zayn Malik On How He Balances His Work And Family Life

He’s got everything under control.
While recently appearing on The Zach Sang podcast, Malik revealed he likes to work on his music in the nighttime so he could spend time with Gigi Hadid and their daughter during the day.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with my little girl and my missus,” he said. “When I can get the evening to myself I do a bit of writing and [Gigi] is really cool about it.’
Malik revealed that he has dedicated his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, to his daughter. “I related my album to my baby,” he said. “It’s part of you and you want to share it with your world.”
“She’s an amazing baby,” Malik noted. “It’s been really easy for me and Gi to kind of just ease into it.”
“She kind of made it easy for us,” he continued. “She sleeps really well, she loves her milk … It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!