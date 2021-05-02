U.S. Denies Deal With Iran in Talks to Return to Nuclear Accord

Article content

By Tony Czuczka

(Bloomberg) —

Talks on a U.S. return to the nuclear deal with Iran have a “fair distance” to go, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, after Iran said this weekend that there’s agreement on lifting some U.S. sanctions.

“The short answer is there is no deal now,” Sullivan said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. U.S. diplomats “will keep working at that over the coming weeks to try to arrive at a mutual return” to the nuclear deal within guidance laid out by President Joe Biden, he said.

World powers, led by the European Union and including Russia and China, are trying to broker a U.S.-Iranian deal to revive the accord abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018. The U.S. isn’t negotiating directly with Iran at the talks, which have been held in Vienna, but is participating in discussions led by the other parties to the treaty.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday there was an “agreement in place” for lifting sanctions on “most individuals” and on Iran’s energy, auto, financial, insurance and port industries. By contrast, a European official said much remains to be done to reach a deal.

“There is still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps, and those gaps are over what sanctions the United States and other countries will roll back,” Sullivan said Sunday. “They are over what nuclear restrictions Iran will accept on its program to ensure that they can never get a nuclear weapon.”