Two Arrested in Second Trespassing Incident at Prince Andrew’s Home in a Week

WENN/John Rainford

A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were found on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on April 25, Thames Valley Police say.

AceShowbiz –

Two men have been arrested for trespassing Prince Andrew’s home. Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested after a report of intruders near the official residence of the Duke of York last week.

The two men were found on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which Andrew shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, on Sunday, April 25. Police said there was no risk to anyone at the lodge and the men have been released while inquires continue.

It was the second trespassing incident at Prince Andrew’s home within a week. The Sun reported that on April 19, police were also called to the Royal Lodge after a woman was found on the grounds of the lodge.

The 43-year-old woman managed to get into the home and spent minutes on the grounds after telling security guards she was having lunch with the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She was detained after asking a staff member where Andrew was and saying that he was his fiancee. Thames Valley Police said the woman was later “de-arrested,” but further detained under the Mental Health Act.

The Royal Lodge is at the heart of Windsor Great Park and about 3 miles (5 km) south of Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh resided during the coronavirus pandemic. It was the Windsor residence of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth II’s mother) from 1952 until her death in 2002.

In 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a lease agreement by the Crown Estate for 75 years. Following his divorce from Sarah in 1996, he moved to the Royal Lodge in 2004. In 2007, Sarah purchased Dolphin House, a mansion directly beside the Royal Lodge. But after a fire at Dolphin House in 2008, she moved into the Royal Lodge, again sharing a house with the Duke of York.