Turkey jails 6 in probe into missing Thodex crypto exchange CEO By Cointelegraph

Turkey jails 6 in probe into missing Thodex crypto exchange CEO

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Turkish authorities are progressing with an investigation into local cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, which abruptly halted trading last week.

On Thursday, a Turkish court jailed six suspects pending trial, including siblings of the missing CEO and senior company employees, Reuters reported.