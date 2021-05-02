These Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos Are Just The Best

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5
  • Mother's Day badge

The love is real between these celeb mothers and their incredible daughters

1.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The iconic mother-daughter pair have both starred in countless films and are a mainstay in each other’s lives. They even graced the cover of People’s 2020 The Beautiful Issue together.

2.

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

These two keep it real and honest with each other, both appearing to speak at lengths on The Red Table Talk with Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

3.

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

4.

Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

I mean, it’s Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd. Their relationship is one that brings tears to everyone’s eyes as Billie lost her mother back in 2016.

5.

Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet


Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Another incredibly iconic mother-daughter pair, Zoe and Lisa are beyond gorgeous, so stylish, and have stepped out on the red carpet together practically looking like twins.

6.

Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift


Kevin Winter

The songstress and her mother have always been close with Taylor even writing The Best Day about her mom as a surprise mother’s day gift one year.

7.

Chrissy Teigen and Luna

8.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

They look so similar, it’s uncanny. Reese constantly shares photos of the two, showing just how close their mother-daughter relationship is.

9.

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade

10.

Gabrielle Union and Kavvia

11.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Everyone knows supermodel Cindy Crawford but daughter Kaia is an accomplished model in her own right, even recreating her mothers most memorable looks.

12.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Both iconic, the mother-daughter duo have made a lasting impact on the music, film, and tv industries respectively. They’ve even performed together. Goals!

13.

Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith


Dan Macmedan / WireImage

The two weren’t always close but nowadays, they escort each other to red carpet events and support each other all the time. It’s adorable.

14.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters

15.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

The fabulous pair once had a clothing line Material Girl back in 2010, a line at Macy’s that changed the game for everyone.

16.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

17.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

18.

Khloe Kardashian and True

Who’s your favorite famous mother-daughter duo? Let us know in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR