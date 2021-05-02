These Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos Are Just The Best

1.
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
2.
Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
3.
Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
4.
Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher
5.
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
6.
Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift
7.
Chrissy Teigen and Luna
8.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
9.
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade
10.
Gabrielle Union and Kavvia
11.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
12.
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
13.
Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith
14.
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters
15.
Madonna and Lourdes Leon
16.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
17.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi
18.
Khloe Kardashian and True
Who’s your favorite famous mother-daughter duo? Let us know in the comments!
