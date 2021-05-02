Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans per court at French Open



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French Open



PARIS (Reuters) – Every Roland Garros court will be allowed to be 35% full with a limit of 1,000 spectators at the beginning of the French Open amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, National Education, Youth and Sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday.

The limit will be raised to 65% – 5,000 fans – starting June 9 when the claycourt Grand Slam quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

It marks an improvement on last year’s delayed tournament when a maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed in the grounds of Roland Garros.

This year’s French Open, which was delayed by a week, is set to start on May 30.

Spectators will be allowed back into arenas from May 19, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, providing that the health situation does not deteriorate.