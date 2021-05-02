Staking giant Lido looks to bring services to Solana By Cointelegraph

Staking giant Lido looks to bring services to Solana
One of the largest ETH 2.0 and Terra staking services is now looking to expand to other proof-of-stake chains, starting with upstart layer 1 Solana.
In a proposal today on Lido’s governance forums, crypto infrastructure provider Chorus One laid out a plan to build “a liquid staking token (for now: stSOL) that will accrue staking rewards and represent staking positions with Lido validators on Solana,” similar to Lido’s current interest-accruing stETH token.
