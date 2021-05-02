Spartan Protocol exploit results in loss of $30M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Spartan Protocol, a liquidity platform for synthetic assets on the Binance Smart Chain, was drained of $30 million in a coordinated attack on its liquidity pool late Saturday.

The exploit targeted a “flawed liquidity share calculation” in the SPARTA/WBNB liquidity pool, which enabled the attacker to withdraw the funds, blockchain security company PeckShield explained. The security expert continued: