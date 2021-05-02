Sophie Turner Posts Throwback Pics From Las Vegas Nuptials on 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

The ‘Game of Thrones’ alum celebrates her second wedding anniversary with husband Joe Jonas by sharing pictures from their shotgun nuptials in the Sin City.

AceShowbiz –

Sophie Turner celebrated her second wedding anniversary over the weekend (01-02May21) by sharing photos from her surprise Las Vegas nuptials.

The actress and her husband Joe Jonas marked the occasion by posting sweet tributes to each other on Instagram, while Sophie offered up unseen shots from their big night, which took place after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat (sic),” she captioned the shots.

<br />

Joe shared his own post, writing, “Married as [email protected]$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet (sic).”

<br />

The couple was married by an Elvis Presley impersonator at a ceremony that was attended by brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, as well as the pair’s famous friends, including Tom Holland and DJ Diplo, who infamously found himself in trouble with the bride and groom for livestreaming the Chapel L’Amour celebration at the A Little White Wedding Chapel venue on his Instagram Stories.

Several months after the Vegas wedding, Joe and Sophie married again in a lavish ceremony in France, and they became first-time parents when baby daughter Willa was born in July, 2020.

In an interview last year, Sophie talked about life as a married couple during lockdown.

“I’m kind of loving it,” she said. “I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me.”

However, it’s different for her husband. “Joe and I… everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me,” she revealed.