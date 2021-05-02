Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Celebrate Las Vegas Wedding

These two are still reeling in their love.
They both recently took to Instagram to share throwback photos from their 2019 nuptials in Las Vegas.
“Married as F@$K for 2 years!” Joe captioned a post of him and Sophie having fun in a pool together. “Love you, bub @sophiet.”
Sophie also shared some snaps of her and her husband on their wedding day, including a pic of them kissing at the altar and another of them behind a DJ set.
She also included a sweet picture with her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, having fun together.
“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ole hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️,” the actor wrote on Instagram.
Looks like everything has been going great since they said “I do” in Vegas.
