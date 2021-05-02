Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.51% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.51%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Seera Group Holding (SE:), which rose 7.72% or 1.54 points to trade at 21.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) added 5.41% or 1.95 points to end at 38.00 and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was up 4.98% or 1.20 points to 25.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alujain Corporation (SE:), which fell 4.92% or 2.80 points to trade at 54.10 at the close. Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) declined 3.67% or 1.85 points to end at 48.55 and Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:) was down 3.58% or 2.50 points to 67.30.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 90 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seera Group Holding (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.72% or 1.54 to 21.48.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 2.35% or 1.53 to $63.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 2.04% or 1.39 to hit $66.66 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.02% or 0.30 to trade at $1768.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.82% to 4.5075, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.77% at 91.287.