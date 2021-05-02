Revolut Beta Users Will Be Able To Withdraw Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Revolut Beta Users Will Be Able To Withdraw Bitcoin



Revolut accidentally shared that customers can withdraw from the platform.

The announcement was posted early due to a scheduling error.

The platform aims to add more digital assets for withdrawal.

London-based digital bank Revolut has accidentally published that paid customers will withdraw Bitcoin from the platform. The company made the announcement early through a blog post due to a scheduling error. They then removed the post, as reported by AltFi.

In the post, Revolut showed that besides Bitcoin, the platform plans on adding more digital assets for withdrawal. Originally, they meant to release the update on Thursday next week.