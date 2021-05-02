Revolut Beta Users Will Be Able To Withdraw Bitcoin By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Revolut Beta Users Will Be Able To Withdraw Bitcoin
  • Revolut accidentally shared that customers can withdraw from the platform.
  • The announcement was posted early due to a scheduling error.
  • The platform aims to add more digital assets for withdrawal.

London-based digital bank Revolut has accidentally published that paid customers will withdraw Bitcoin from the platform. The company made the announcement early through a blog post due to a scheduling error. They then removed the post, as reported by AltFi.

In the post, Revolut showed that besides Bitcoin, the platform plans on adding more digital assets for withdrawal. Originally, they meant to release the update on Thursday next week.

“Huge Revolut milestone to announce. Our public beta for crypto withdrawals has now soft-launched for all eligible users (UK metal customers).

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR