Revolut Beta Users Will Be Able To Withdraw Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Revolut Beta Users Will Be Able To Withdraw Bitcoin
- Revolut accidentally shared that customers can withdraw from the platform.
- The announcement was posted early due to a scheduling error.
- The platform aims to add more digital assets for withdrawal.
London-based digital bank Revolut has accidentally published that paid customers will withdraw Bitcoin from the platform. The company made the announcement early through a blog post due to a scheduling error. They then removed the post, as reported by AltFi.
In the post, Revolut showed that besides Bitcoin, the platform plans on adding more digital assets for withdrawal. Originally, they meant to release the update on Thursday next week.
“Huge Revolut milestone to announce. Our public beta for crypto withdrawals has now soft-launched for all eligible users (UK metal customers).
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.