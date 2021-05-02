Oil climbs as demand optimism overshadows India worries

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices climbed on Monday as optimism about a strong rebound in fuel demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year overshadowed growing concerns of a full lockdown in India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude futures for July gained 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $67.12 a barrel by 0045 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for June was at $63.94 a barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.6%.

Vaccinations are expected to lift global oil demand, especially during peak travel season in the third quarter, prompting analysts to increase their forecasts for Brent prices for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

The survey of 49 participants forecast that Brent would average $64.17 a barrel in 2021, up from last month’s consensus of $63.12 and the $62.30 average for the benchmark so far this year.

“Strong demand in regions such as North America, Europe and China has brightened the overall outlook,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

This was despite a call by a leading Indian industry body urging authorities to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.

On supplies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 25.17 million bpd in April, up 100,000 barrels from March, to as Iran and other producers increased output. OPEC’s production has risen every month since June 2020 with the exception of February.