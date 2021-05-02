Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3301 -0.17

Taiwan dlr 27.975 27.95 -0.09

Korean won 1117.800 1112.3 -0.49

Peso 48.105 48.23 +0.26

Rupiah 14450.000 14440 -0.07

Rupee 74.060 74.06 0.00

Ringgit 4.103 4.093 -0.24

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.430 103.24 -5.66

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.86

Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.483 +1.82

Korean won 1117.800 1086.20 -2.83

Baht 31.140 29.96 -3.79

Peso 48.105 48.01 -0.20

Rupiah 14450.000 14040 -2.84

Rupee 74.060 73.07 -1.34

Ringgit 4.103 4.0200 -2.02

Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

