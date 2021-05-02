Mila Kunis Admits to Waiting in Line for Hours to Get COVID Vaccine

WENN/Judy Eddy

Making an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, the ‘Bad Moms’ actress additionally reveals that her husband Ashton Kutcher has received his dose of vaccination.

Actress Mila Kunis was so desperate to get vaccinated against COVID-19, she waited 14 hours in the rain for a standby line shot.

The “Bad Moms” star, 37, who shares two children with her husband and former “That 70’s Show” castmate Ashton Kutcher, wasn’t eligible for the jab in Los Angeles until April 15 – when the state of California made vaccines available to everyone aged 16 and older, but Mila didn’t want to wait and joined thousands of other “vaccine chasers” trying to score spare shots left over at the end of the day that might otherwise have to be disposed of.

“I’m not going to lie, when the vaccines came out, I had no shame and stood in lines all round L.A. trying to get a leftover vaccine,” she laughed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday, April 30.

While she accomplished her mission in a comparatively short two days, the queues were really long.

“It [first day] was 12 hours,” she shared. “One day it was 14 hours. Yep. In the rain. I was like, ‘People aren’t going to show up [for their appointments].’ I was wrong.”





And though it’s unclear whether Ashton joined her in line, Mila confirmed her man has also received the jab. “We’re still in a pandemic but we’re vaccinated, so we got out into the world,” she smiled.





In another interview, Mila confessed to thinking Ashton’s investment in Uber was a terrible idea. During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“, she spilled that when her now-husband told her about his venture, she told him, “That’s the worst idea ever.” She added, “I was like, ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?’ Like, I was furious at him.”