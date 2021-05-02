Mexico Economy Unexpectedly Grows in Sign of Quicker Rebound

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mexico’s recovery slowed less than expected in the first quarter, as restrictive measures against a resurgent pandemic weighed on domestic demand.

Gross domestic product rose 0.4% from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data from the national statistics agency published on Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected no growth for the period, in line with what central bank Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath predicted earlier this week. On an annual basis, GDP fell 3.8%.

Latin America’s second-largest economy has been losing steam since the fourth quarter of 2020, after a strong rebound between July and September. While growing U.S. appetite for Mexican exports will continue to support its recovery, a surge in Covid-19 cases ravaged domestic demand in the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has refused to increase public spending, leaving to the central bank the task of stimulating the economy with interest rates near all-time lows.

Economic activity is expected to pick up in the next few quarters, with GDP expanding 4.5% this year, according to the latest central bank survey of economists. That will depend, however, on the success of Mexico’s immunization campaign and the level of investor confidence in the country after a series of interventionist reforms pushed by Lopez Obrador.

“Fiscal policy remains very tight, and the possibility of a third wave is still very real given the sluggish pace of the vaccination campaign,” Carlos Capistran, chief economist for Canada and Mexico at Bank of America Corp, said before the data was released.

