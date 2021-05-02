Mass adoption of blockchain tech is possible, and education is the key By Cointelegraph



Mass adoption of blockchain tech is possible, and education is the key



Blockchain technology is one of the most promising technologies of our times, and the core concept of it is really simple. Essentially, it is a public ledger or database, and I think that public education about what blockchain actually is can be the key to its mass adoption.

Lack of knowledge and perception from the general public of the differences between blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are the major hurdles of mainstream adoption. Hollywood and the mass media still portray the industry as having a deep criminal element, associating it with the shady past of Silk Road and the darknet.

Lisa N. Edwards is an Elliott wave specialist trader with 20-plus years of experience in traditional stocks and commodities, now exclusively trading cryptocurrency. She runs and co-owns GettingStartedInCrypto.com, ThousandToMillions.com and The Moon Mag with Josh Taylor. Lisa is widely experienced, with previous business ventures including Satoshi Sisters, Trading Places VIP, D4.Partners and CoinRunners. Outside of trading, Lisa has a flourishing career in the media and film industries, with a cryptocurrency-themed screenplay titled “Coinrunners,” which she anticipates will be filmed in late 2021.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph