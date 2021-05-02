Marilyn Mason to ‘Vigorously Contest’ Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by His Ex Esme Bianco

WENN

The lawyer representing the ‘Rock Is Dead’ star is confident that they will win in the impending court battle against the ‘Game of Thrones’ star and her legal team.

Marilyn Manson‘s lawyer has fired back at actress Esme Bianco‘s new sexual assault lawsuit, insisting her accusations are “provably false.”

The”Game of Thrones” actress filed paperwork last month (Apr21) after previously claiming she suffered abuse and torture throughout her relationship with the rocker.

In her lawsuit, she claims Manson, real name Brian Warner, drugged her at his house, locked her in a bedroom, and forced her to have sex with another woman, while also allegedly whipping and shocking her for a video.

But Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, insists he will be shooting down her claims with ease.

“To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred,” the lawyer tells the Associated Press. “We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

Manson is also accused of not letting Bianco leave his home without permission, chasing her around with an axe, and cutting her with a knife.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse,” her suit reads. “She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Manson responded to allegations of abuse from Bianco, actress Evan Rachel Wood – his former fiancee – and several other women in February, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

He was subsequently dropped by his record label and manager, and lost two TV roles. The case is under investigation.