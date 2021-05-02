Kendall Jenner Shocks Family With Engagement Prank During Drinking Game With Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Playing Truth or Dare with her Poosh founder sister, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star thinks the challenge thrown at her to tell her other sisters that she is engaged is ‘believable.’

AceShowbiz –

Kendall Jenner is pulling an engagement prank on her famous family. While participating in tipsy game of Truth or Dare for her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh YouTube channel, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took on the challenge of informing her other sisters that she has gotten engaged.

In the video posted on Saturday, May 1, the 25-year-old model was playing Truth or Dare with the Poosh founder. At one point of the game, she chose dare, and was told to text their family group chat that she just got engaged. In response, she said, “Oh my God, Mom’s going to be like, ‘What is happening?’ But it’s believable so I will do it.”

Kourtney excitedly chimed in, “This is amazing. You know Khloe is gonna write a novel.” Kendall, who is in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker, then borrowed a ring from someone else in the room, and pretended it’s her own.





First to respond to her prank was Kylie Jenner, who didn’t believe Kendall is engaged. “You’re lying,” she said without even greeting the older Jenner first. Since the founder of Kylie Cosmetics didn’t buy the engagement news, Kourtney reasoned that the ring “needs to be sized.”

Kendall then answered another call from Kim Kardashian, who was also skeptical about the engagement news. The Skims founder said, “You’re lying cause you’re a weirdo.” Kendall and Kourtney also spoke on the phone with Khloe Kardashian, and directly explained to the Good American founder what was going on.

In return, Khloe exclaimed, “That’s so stupid. Why would you do that to us?” Kendall responded, “I know, it was so fun.” When Kourtney suggested, “Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes,” Khloe said, “I was so excited. I was just disappointed it was a little big on your finger. I was like, ‘He couldn’t have gotten the size right?’ ”

The prank video came out just days after Kendall was seen enjoying quality time with Devin during a romantic dinner in New York City. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they headed to celebrity hotspot Carbone.

Kendall first sparked dating rumors with Devin in April 2020. After months of keeping their romance a secret, the pair made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021. At the time, the model shared an Instagram Story photo of them laying on what appears to be a kitchen island with her smiling from ear to ear.