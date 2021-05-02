Keira Knightley Allegedly Dropping Her Last Name to Adopt Husband’s Surname

WENN

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actress is reportedly in the process of legally ditching her famous surname in order to take husband James Righton’s last name.

AceShowbiz –

Keira Knightley is reportedly dropping her famous surname to adopt her husband James Righton‘s, eight years after they wed.

The actress has submitted documents to the U.K.’s Companies House registering the name change, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes six years after Keira first revealed she was considering the move but was too scared to go through with it, explaining, “I went to do the passport thing. I was thinking, ‘Shall I do it? It will be helpful’. But you actually have to see it written down, and I found I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t go there.’ ”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has two young kids with the former Klaxons singer.

The actress kept her family life private, but she often shared her views on motherhood and parenting in interviews.

“I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother,” she previously told Balance magazine. “I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really fucking difficult.”

“It doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid, it’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis,” she said. “I have to remind myself that I haven’t failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy.”