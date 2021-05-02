Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Hanging Out Tweet Reactions

Bradly Lamb
IMPORTANT NEWS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have recently reportedly been spotted…hanging out.


If you need a quick refresher, “Bennifer” were together back in 2002 until 2004. They even got engaged! What a time.


Now, both Ben and Jen are newly single — with recent splits from reportedly Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez respectively.


Of course, it is very possible that they are hanging out just as friends! But because we are sad, bored, and alone,* that didn’t stop the ol’ imagination wheels from turning.


*Okay, that might just be me.

Naturally, the internet went into meltdown:

AND LIKE A PHOENIX, AS THE PROPHECY FORETOLD, LIKE A MOTOROLA STARTAC CELLULAR TELEPHONE DROPPED IN WATER AND SAVED BY BEING DRAINED OVERNIGHT IN RICE, BENNIFER RISES AGAIN!!!


Twitter: @sarajbenincasa

Ben Affleck is a hot dumb idiot who still knows enough to have told off Bill Maher for being Islamophobic on air what more could Jennifer Lopez, nay, any of us want in a rebound fling


Twitter: @ohJuliatweets

Either way, hope they’re having a nice time!!!

