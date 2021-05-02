Jack Harlow Unharmed in Fatal Kentucky Nightclub Shooting

Instagram

A video surfacing online shows the ‘What’s Poppin’ rapper hanging out near a stage at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge before a fight between a woman and at least one man occurred.

Jack Harlow has found luck amid a horrifying moment in his life. The “What’s Poppin” rapper was hanging out in a Kentucky nightclub when a fatal shooting happened. Fortunately, he managed to walk away from the ordeal without any injury.

The 23-year-old star stopped by Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 1 in honor of the annual Kentucky Derby. While he was enjoying the night, a fight between a woman and at least one man occurred at the party, leading to a disturbance.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jack could be seen standing near the stage holding a glass of a drink while the altercation happened. Shortly afterward, a gunshot was fired and the panicked crowd started making a run for it. The Grammy-nominated artist was also seen running away from the chaos.

Louisville Metro Police Department reported that a woman was killed in the fatal shooting. Additionally, a man was admitted to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims, however, have yet to be identified.

“Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries,” LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told XXL. “The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside the venue. There are no suspects or arrests as of this writing.”

Just one day prior to the incident, the “Already Best Friends” spitter attended the Kentucky Derby and put out some photos from the event on Instagram. One of the snaps saw him sitting on the tribune while donning a white suit, black trousers and black-and-white shoes. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, “And I’m coming even harder for Derby tomorrow.”

Neither Jack nor Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge has addressed the shooting.