Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.08% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.17% or 66 points to trade at 2151 at the close. Meanwhile, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) added 2.51% or 85 points to end at 3470 and Shikun & Binui (TASE:) was up 2.01% or 44 points to 2233 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 3.12% or 990 points to trade at 30770 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 2.71% or 670 points to end at 24010 and Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:) was down 2.50% or 270 points to 10550.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 243 to 200 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.17% or 66 to 2151.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 2.35% or 1.53 to $63.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 2.04% or 1.39 to hit $66.66 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.02% or 0.30 to trade at $1768.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.08% to 3.2500, while EUR/ILS fell 0.83% to 3.9024.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.77% at 91.287.

