Irv Gotti Apologizes Over ‘Talking Out of Turns’ About DMX’s Death

Irv Gotti has issued an apology for his comments on DMX‘s death in an interview. The founder of R&B/hip-hop label Murder Inc. took to his Instagram account on Saturday, May 1 to pen a lengthy apology in which he insisted that he loves the late rapper.

“1st off. Let me say again. How much I love my n***a X,” Irv opened his statement. “The fact that this is coming into Question is the only reason why I feel the need to address the bulls**t. I love X and love him Unconditionally and that won’t change til I die. Dog Love.”

“Now Everything I said. Had already been reported in the media. If you look back at media outlets. everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what. I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry,” he went on to explain.

Irv also apologized to DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons for “talking out of turn.” He added, “I apologized as soon as I seen it went left. I explained to her I was only saying things that I heard reported already. To which she said they don’t know if it’s real yet. They are waiting for the doctors to come back and tell them. Then which I apologized even more. For repeating what had been reported. … In my defense. I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already.”

In his statement, Irv also apologized to Ruff Ryders’ Waah Dean and Darin “Dee” Dean, DMX’s managers. Concluding his post, Irv wrote, “If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X. Until I die and see you again.”

Irv received backlash after he claimed that DMX died from a “bad dose of crack mixed with fentanyl” during an interview in late April with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI. “They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” he stated at the time. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe … so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

It should be noted that details surrounding DMX’s death on April 9 haven’t been disclosed. Official statement from his family only revealed that the rapper died at 50 from a heart attack that was triggered by a drug overdose.

In other news, DMX’s goddaughter Paige Hurd made use of her Instagram account to pay a touching tribute to DMX. Alongside a picture of them together in what seemed to be a party, Paige said, “7 days prior…This is was the last time we hugged, we danced, we held hands. the last time we said I love you. the last time I would ever hear you scream PUMPKINNN. when we are together we are inseparable, & we DO NOT play about each-other.”

“I just can’t believe this was our goodbye,” she admitted. “Shock has been my feeling the past month since I got the worst call in the middle of the night. The shock & grief is heavy, uncomfortable, and hard to express. I just don’t have much yet, forgive my silence. I’m trying but right now I don’t have the best words…”

Adding that she’s “so proud to be your god daughter,” Paige concluded, “You are apart of my world and my heart aches terribly these days and will never stop. Love, Pumpkin.”