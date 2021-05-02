Home Business India April trade deficit at $15.24 billion -trade ministry By Reuters

India April trade deficit at $15.24 billion -trade ministry By Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s trade deficit in goods was $15.24 billion in April, preliminary data released by the government on Sunday showed.

Merchandise exports rose to $30.21 billion for the month from $10.17 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to $45.45 billion from $17.09 billion, the data showed.

Last year India was under a strict national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, leading to a significant reduction in international trade volumes.

