India April trade deficit at $15.24 billion -trade ministry By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of JNPT in Mumbai
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s trade deficit in goods was $15.24 billion in April, preliminary data released by the government on Sunday showed.
Merchandise exports rose to $30.21 billion for the month from $10.17 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to $45.45 billion from $17.09 billion, the data showed.
Last year India was under a strict national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, leading to a significant reduction in international trade volumes.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.