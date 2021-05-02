I’m Paid Less Than My White Peers Due to My Skin Color

WENN

The 30-year-old British model addresses the pay gap between her and white peers like Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, claiming she’s paid less because she’s black.

The 30 year old hates the inequality she has witnessed in the fashion industry, but insists she knows her true worth, even if others don’t.

“I remember the girls I came up with, like my best friends in the industry – Cara and Karlie; I know their rate was different to my rate, even though we were doing the same jobs,” Jourdan explains. “When I think about that, it’s so f**ked up. Like, what is the difference? But clearly the difference is the skin tone.”

“But now I know my worth and I’m going to ask for it.”

Jourdan has taken inspiration from former Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman.

“Backstage at shows, Chanel would say if she didn’t like something with her hair and make-up,” Dunn adds. “I would normally just hold it in and then be in the bathroom and try to change it as I didn’t want to offend anyone.”

“But seeing her do that, I realised at the end of the day, I am a brand and I need to look a certain way and I need to make sure I look good in a way that’s not disrespectful.”

And she is always making sure she paves the way for other people of colour. “Now when I have the creative direction of being able to choose who I want on shoots, I always make sure I bring on black young creatives,” she tells the TTYA Talks podcast.