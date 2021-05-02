Hotbit crypto exchange shuts down for maintenance after attempted hack By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Hotbit has shut down all of its services after an attempted cyberattack on Thursday.

“Hotbit just suffered a serious cyber-attack starting around 08:00 PM UTC, April 29, 2021, which led to the paralyzation of a number of some basic services,” a notice on the platform’s website reads.

Source: Etherscan