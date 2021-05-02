Hodler’s Digest, April 25–May 1 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s grim close, Tesla’s crypto sell-offs, Ether’s jaw-dropping surge: Hodler’s Digest, April 25–May 1
bulls attack $57,000, and altcoins rally as April comes to a close
A sudden bullish surge took traders by surprise as April drew to a close, with Bitcoin staging a 10% rally in a matter of hours.
Highs of $58,448.34 helped to erase recent losses but not entirely.
Ethereums market cap exceeds platinums for the very first time
Tesla (NASDAQ:) books huge profit from Bitcoin sale in Q1
Coinbase offers customers a way to purchase crypto using PayPal
The Giving Block launches Crypto Giving Pledge to ramp up donation efforts
Ether will always come second to Bitcoin, says Shark Tanks Kevin OLeary
DeFi hacks and exploits total $285 million since 2019, Messari reports
County in New Jersey makes 250% profit from crypto seized in 2018
Binance could face heavy fines over stock tokens, warns German regulator
Roger Vers next life: Cryonics meets crypto
100 fascinating facts about cryptos last 100 days
Bidens capital gains tax plan to pull crypto down to earth from the moon?
