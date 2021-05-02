Hackers Steal $30 Million from Staking Pool Using BNB By CoinQuora

Hackers Steal $30 Million from Staking Pool Using BNB
- The crypto world has once again experienced an attack from the unknown hackers.
- Crypto hackers stole almost $30 million from staking pools.
The crypto world has once again experienced an attack from unknown internet hackers. Based on a tweet posted by Spartan Protocol, the hackers used $61 million worth of BNB to overcome the pools and bag an estimated $30 million fund from the pools.
Yes, this is a piece of news that once again shocked the crypto world.
What we know so far –*Attacker used $61m in BNB to overcome the pools via a as yet unknown economic exploit path to remove roughly $30m in funds from the pools.
Reach out if you can help identify and analyse the exploit.https://t.co/aNTvdzKOeF
CC @RektHQ @samczsun @bneiluj
This article was first published on coinquora.com
