Hackers Steal $30 Million from Staking Pool Using BNB By CoinQuora



Hackers Steal $30 Million from Staking Pool Using BNB



The crypto world has once again experienced an attack from the unknown hackers.

Crypto hackers stole almost $30 million from staking pools.

The crypto world has once again experienced an attack from unknown internet hackers. Based on a tweet posted by Spartan Protocol, the hackers used $61 million worth of BNB to overcome the pools and bag an estimated $30 million fund from the pools.

Yes, this is a piece of news that once again shocked the crypto world.