Got crypto? Here are 3 debit cards that let you spend your stack By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Got crypto? Here are 3 debit cards that let you spend your stack

As blockchain technology and the public’s awareness of cryptocurrency continues to grow, a range of new use cases a coming to market and enhancing the efficacy of legacy financial systems.

Despite its many applications, the original use case for (BTC) as a medium of exchange remains one of the most fundamental applications of blockchain technology and while BTC might not be the best asset to use for payments, there are service providers who have eased the process of settling transactions in other cryptocurrencies.