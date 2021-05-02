Goldman Sachs Lists 19 Stocks Surpassing S&P 500 By CoinQuora

Goldman Sachs Lists 19 Stocks Surpassing S&P 500
  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) lists 19 stocks that are performing better than S&P 500.
  • These stocks are Tesla (NASDAQ:), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Microstrategy (NASDAQ:), and more others.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has unveiled a list of over 19 large-cap stocks that have surpassed the S&P 500 in terms of performance.

Of note, the stocks effectively did well with an impact of blockchain and cryptocurrency exposure amid the price surge.

To mention a few, the listed stocks are Tesla, JPMorgan Chase, Facebook, Microstrategy, Class A, Visa (NYSE:) Class A, Coinbase, Class A, Marathon Digital Holdings, Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:), and more.

About the stock, Goldman Sachs managing director Ben Snider said,

Our screen yields 19 stocks with market caps greater than $1 billion … On average, these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by 34 percentage points year …

