Goldman Sachs Lists 19 Stocks Surpassing S&P 500 By CoinQuora



Goldman Sachs Lists 19 Stocks Surpassing S&P 500



Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has unveiled a list of over 19 large-cap stocks that have surpassed the S&P 500 in terms of performance.

Of note, the stocks effectively did well with an impact of blockchain and cryptocurrency exposure amid the price surge.

To mention a few, the listed stocks are Tesla, JPMorgan Chase, Facebook, Microstrategy, Class A, Visa (NYSE:) Class A, Coinbase, Class A, Marathon Digital Holdings, Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:), and more.

