Gold inches higher on subdued dollar ahead of U.S. data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Gold prices ticked up on Monday, supported

by a muted dollar ahead of a series of U.S. data, while

auto-catalyst metal palladium held firm after surpassing $3,000

per ounce on concerns over supply shortage in the previous

session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,770.66 per ounce by

0119 GMT, U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,770.30 per

ounce.

* Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,944.19 per ounce, after

scaling all time high of $3,007.73 per ounce on Friday.

* The dollar index was down 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down

concerns that President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure,

jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will

be phased in over a decade.

* U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in

income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic

relief money from the government.

* Physical gold in India was sold at a discount last week

for the first time in 2021 as a spike in coronavirus cases

prompted strict restrictions and kept buyers away.

* China’s gold consumption soared 93.9% in the first three

months from the same quarter a year earlier, the China Gold

Association said on Friday.

* Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as

holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes, with investors

awaiting raft of economic data out the United States this week.

* Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on

Friday called for beginning the conversation about reducing

central bank support for the economy, warning of imbalances in

financial markets and arguing the economy is healing faster than

expected.

* Silver was steady at $25.90 per ounce. Platinum

was up 0.3% at $1,202.17.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Final PMI April

1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Final April

1400 U.S. Construction Spending March

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI April

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

