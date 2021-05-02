Gold inches higher on subdued dollar ahead of U.S. data

Article content

Gold prices ticked up on Monday, supported

by a muted dollar ahead of a series of U.S. data, while

auto-catalyst metal palladium held firm after surpassing $3,000

per ounce on concerns over supply shortage in the previous

session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,770.66 per ounce by

0119 GMT, U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,770.30 per

ounce.

* Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,944.19 per ounce, after

scaling all time high of $3,007.73 per ounce on Friday.

* The dollar index was down 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down

concerns that President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure,

jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will

be phased in over a decade.

* U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in

income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic

relief money from the government.

* Physical gold in India was sold at a discount last week

for the first time in 2021 as a spike in coronavirus cases

prompted strict restrictions and kept buyers away.

* China’s gold consumption soared 93.9% in the first three

months from the same quarter a year earlier, the China Gold